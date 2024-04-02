EC Orders Transfer Of Four Bihar Officials, Bars Any Election Duty

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered transfers of the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of Bihar's Bhojpur and Nawada and directed that they not be allotted any election-related duty, an official said.

A letter in this connection was sent to the Bihar Chief Secretary and the implementation was directed with immediate effect.

Those four officers are Bhojpur District Magistrate Raj Kumar and his Nawada counterpart Ashutosh Kumar Verma (both the 2010 batch IAS officers), and Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar Yadav and his Nawada counterpart Ambrish Rahul (both 2017 batch IPS officers).

As per the letter, the EC directed that these officers should hand over charge to their immediate subordinates and none of the four should be assigned any election-related work till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections.