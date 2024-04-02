Serendipity Arts Festival Announces Curators For 2024 Edition

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) has announced the curatorial line-up for the ninth edition of the festival which is scheduled in Panaji, Goa from December 15 to December 22.

The curators are tasked with the mandate of investigating the possibilities of marrying varied art forms together, pushing their creative boundaries and bringing inclusivity and diversity to the heart of their curatorial ideation.

This year, the panel of curators boasts of some familiar names along with new additions.

The curators for the Visual Arts section this year are Veeranganakumari Solanki, and artist duo Thukral & Tagra. While this is Solanki's third stint as the curator of this section, the New-Delhi-based artist duo who are known for exploring the socio-economic landscape through the lens of experiential activities and public engagement will be making their debut as Festival's curators.

Revered globally for his dexterity on the table and being one of the pioneers of experimental fusion music, Bickram Ghosh is back as the curator of the Music section along with Zubin Balaporia, who curated three special projects – Celebration, Indus Creed and an Evening of Serendipity with Zakir Hussain – in the 2023 edition.

Helming the Theatre section are – Quasar Thakore Padamsee and Sankar Venkateswaran. Padamsee has curated two previous theatre editions whereas Venkateswaran was part of the Theatre at Home section of the Festival's 2018 edition.

Culinary Arts have been an integral part of the festival and are often seen as a playground for interactive workshops and engagement.

This year, Elizabeth Yorke and Anusha Murthy of Edible Issues will be bringing their knowledge in sustainable food systems to her curatorial framework. They have previously been associated with the Festival in its 2022 and 2023 editions.

Sandeep Sangaru and Kristine Michael will be curating the Craft section of the Festival. Sangaru will be continuing his exploration on sustainability, this time with a focus on Ladakh, whereas Michael, will be looking at ceramics and glass as an area focus.

Padma Shri recipient Geeta Chandran along with Jayachandran Palazhy of Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts will be curating the Dance section.

Lastly, writer, poet and disability campaigner Salil Chaturvedi will be exploring and identifying the ways to improve accessibility at the festival.

One of the main highlights of the 2024 edition would be the launch of an AI Lab – that will act as an incubation centre for artists using technology and regenerative art as a tool to develop a new art language.

Moreover, the festival will also add a few new venues that promise to enhance the experience of engaging and viewing art.

“We welcome the 2024 curators on board to co-create and explore the possibilities of investigating how varied forms of art can come together. The festival offers them absolute support to push their creative boundaries and showcase projects they might have always wanted to develop but never found support. At Serendipity, we believe art holds immense power to have an impact on how people behave and think,” said Sunil Kant Munjal, the Founder patron of SAF.

The arts foundation also has its series of annual grants aimed at supporting young, emerging and distinct voices from diverse disciplines to strengthen and nurture the cultural ecosystem of South Asia.

Nine grants in research and practice range in disciplines with a broader aim of using the arts as a means to impact education, social initiatives, and community development programmes, while exploring interdisciplinarity between the arts to better understand the shared histories of the subcontinent.

These include grants for Public Art, Independent Music Production, Enduring Traditions, Handmade Heritage, Craft Design and Development, Folk Arts Mentorship, Arts Journalism, Food Matters, and Serendipity Arles Grant 2023-24. An open call for most of these grants will be announced on social media.

“We are excited about having a year-long programming, grants and initiatives calendar in 2024 to nurture creative spaces for artists across disciplines to meet, engage and develop projects that are interdisciplinary in nature and form. Additionally, the focus of the festival as well as the foundation this year is to build long-term partnerships and forge unique engagements with all stakeholders for fostering a sustainable, vibrant, and inclusive arts ecosystem,” said Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation & Festival.