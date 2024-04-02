IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Look To Build On Winning Momentum Against KKR In Their Last Match At Vizag

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, April 2 (IANS) With a win in their first IPL 2024 'home match' of the season against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals will look to build on their clinical win from their previous outing as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their final match at home away from home at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

The JSW and GMR co-owned franchise Delhi Capitals had started their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 with defeats to Punjab Kings at Mullanpur and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, DC defeated CSK with a clinical performance in Vizag and will be hoping to continue with the momentum.

Reflecting on the 20-run win over the defending champions, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "After losing two matches, the only medicine is victory and that's what we got in the last game. Credit goes to the team the way we played, we did well in all the departments. As a coaching group, we liked the contribution from Indian players both in batting and bowling."

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off two wins in their two matches thus far. When asked about their next match, Amre stated, "We respect every opponent, whoever is there in the playing 11 they have the credentials and the skills to execute, but it's also important that how we tackle them."

"CSK also came with two wins, but we played our best cricket. It's not about what they are coming up with, but it's about how we are playing and will focus on what best we can give. We also look to finish on a winning note as it will be our last game in Vizag," he concluded.

The Delhi Capitals will return to their actual home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the remaining five home matches of the season. So, going home with a win under their belt from Vizag will do their confidence a lot of good.

But KKR are a difficult opponent, especially after winning their first two matches and DC will be bracing themselves for a tough contest on Wednesday.