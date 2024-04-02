Ramadan Online Spend Expected To Rise Across Key Sectors

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Checkout, a leading global payments solution provider, has predicted that online shopping in Saudi Arabia over the month of Ramadan will continue to surge across many key retail and service categories, reflecting how the country's digital payment ecosystem is gaining more trust while becoming more convenient for consumers.

Based on previous spending trends, Checkout expects high-growth categories this holy month to include transactions in services, food stores, apparel, and hospitality.

Historical data from Checkout shows a growth of 22% in the volume of digital payment transactions in the Kingdom last Ramadan across all product and service categories, compared to the period prior. Last year, the volume of consumer transactions in KSA rose most sharply in services, where the volume of transactions surged notably. Other categories with large transaction increases during Ramadan were food stores (94%), apparel (76%), hospitality (49%), and airlines (42%), alluding to the rising interest of Saudi consumers in travel in the period surrounding Ramadan.

Remittances also rose by 28% in the Kingdom compared to the prior period, signaling a significant uptick in funds sent by expatriates to their families and friends, both in anticipation of the Eid holidays and during the holy month.

Overall, in 2023, Checkout saw processing volumes of online transactions during Ramadan swell in the region year-on-year by 69%. Between 2021 to 2023, the volume rose by an astounding 143%.

Earlier research by Checkout indicates that the strong inclination towards online shopping is more of a long-term behavior change rather than a temporary shift. Consumers in Saudi Arabia are increasingly motivated by the unprecedented convenience e-commerce provides, combined with the transaction speed and security offered by trusted payment processors.

Tags#Checkout #online shopping #Ramadan #Saudi Arabia