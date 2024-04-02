(MENAFN- Baystreet) China's Factory Output Expands For First Time In Six Months

Japan's Yen Falls To 34-Year LowSwitzerland Surprises Markets With Interest Rate CutU.S. Fed Signals Three Rate Cuts Are Coming In 2024U.K. Inflation Rate Falls To Lowest Level In Two Years Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, April 2, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Swiss Bank UBS Announces $2 Billion Stock Buyback Swiss banking giant UBS Group (UBS) has announced a new $2 billion U.S. stock buyback program.The Zurich-based lender said that up to $1 billion U.S. of its buyback will take place in 2024.The new share repurchase program comes as UBS prepares to complete its merger with former rival Credit Suisse by the end of the current second quarter.In a news release announcing the stock buyback program, UBS said:“Our ambition is for share repurchases to exceed our pre-acquisition level by 2026.”The new program follows the completion in March of UBS' previous stock buyback program that saw 8.62% of the lender's stock worth $5.2 billion U.S. repurchased over a two-year period.Buybacks occur when companies purchase their own shares on a stock exchange, reducing the available supply and pushing the price higher as a result.UBS is in the final stages of integrating Credit Suisse after its former rival failed last year amid a liquidity crisis.The integration of Credit Suisse has led UBS to report two consecutive quarterly losses, though it has still reported strong operating profits.The stock of UBS has increased 47% over the last 12 months to trade at $30.48 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks