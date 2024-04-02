Transgender Community Applauds Decision For Separate Cemetery And Hospital Rooms In KP

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The transgender community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has welcomed a groundbreaking decision to allocate a dedicated cemetery and separate rooms in all district headquarters hospitals across the province for their burial and medical treatment.

Arzu Khan, the provincial president of the Khaja Sarai community, expressed gratitude for these unprecedented announcements, emphasizing the urgency of their implementation.

Speaking to TNN, Arzoo Khan highlighted past challenges faced by the transgender community in accessing healthcare facilities, noting previous promises of separate beds in prominent hospitals like Lady Reading Hospital that were never fulfilled.

Stressing the critical need for separate rooms in district hospitals, Khan asserted that this measure would significantly improve healthcare provision for transgender individuals, urging swift action to enact the decision.

Furthermore, Khan emphasized the importance of a dedicated cemetery for the transgender community, envisioning a space equipped with facilities such as a funeral home, designated burial plots, and appropriate religious amenities. Such a cemetery would ensure dignified burial rites and ease access for community members to offer prayers on important occasions without obstacles.

The recent developments stem from a meeting convened by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, following concerns raised by the transgender community during a ceremony at Governor House Peshawar. It was decided that separate cemeteries and hospital rooms would be allocated to address the community's needs effectively.

Chief Minister's spokesperson, Faraz Ahmed Mughal, reiterated the government's commitment to prioritizing transgender rights and welfare. He assured that Chief Minister Gandapur views the transgender community as integral to society and remains dedicated to addressing their challenges. Instructions have been issued for the Health Department to promptly arrange separate treatment rooms and establish special wards in divisional government hospitals across the province.

Furthermore, Mughal underscored the significance of establishing dedicated cemeteries for the transgender community, revealing plans to allocate five kanals of land in districts with significant transgender populations. He affirmed the Chief Minister's unwavering support for the community and pledged ongoing efforts to enhance their well-being across various sectors.