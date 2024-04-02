               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Shahdag Tourism Centre Selects Auditor


4/2/2024 10:09:47 AM

Ulviyya Shahin

The State Tourism Agency has announced a request for a quotationfor the audit of the financial reports of "Shahdag Tourism Centre"CJSC for the year 2023 in accordance with internationalstandards.

According to Azernews , the participation feefor the request is 70 manats.

Applicants can submit their proposals to the company'sshareholders by April 19 (at the 29th kilometre of Qusar-Lazahighway, Qusar district).

The proposals will be reviewed at the specified address on April19 at 13:00.

