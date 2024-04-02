Azerbaijan's Shahdag Tourism Centre Selects Auditor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
The State Tourism Agency has announced a request for a quotationfor the audit of the financial reports of "Shahdag Tourism Centre"CJSC for the year 2023 in accordance with internationalstandards.
According to Azernews , the participation feefor the request is 70 manats.
Applicants can submit their proposals to the company'sshareholders by April 19 (at the 29th kilometre of Qusar-Lazahighway, Qusar district).
The proposals will be reviewed at the specified address on April19 at 13:00.
