Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Record Number Of Russian Artillery Systems In March

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 976 enemy artillery systems in March 2024, the highest monthly figure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In March 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 976 Russian artillery systems. This is the highest monthly figure since the start of the full-scale invasion," the post said.

According to the infographic published by the ministry, Ukrainian forces destroyed 746 Russian artillery systems in January and 878 in February.

In 2023, the highest number of enemy artillery systems destroyed by the defense forces was recorded in September – 947.

Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 2, 2024 amounted to about 443,660 troops, including 780 killed or wounded in action on April 1.

