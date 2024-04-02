Kuwait: 26Th Gulf Football Cup's New Date On Dec 21

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Football Association announced, Tuesday, the Gulf Football Association had made the decision to amend the start date of the Gulf Cup 26, kick starting December 21, 2024 until January 3, 2025, in Kuwait.

This came in a statement by the Kuwaiti Football Association on social media platform (X), where Gulf Cup 26 dates were amended from December 13-26.

It is worthy to mention that the Gulf Football association had chosen the Gulf Cup games to be held in Kuwait for the fifth time, dating back to 1974, 1990, 2003, and 2017.

Kuwait is the current record holder with the most Gulf Cup titles, winning 10 times, with Iraq coming in next with four wins, Saudi Arabia and Qatar three wins, Oman and the UAE 2 wins, and finally one win for Bahrain. (end)

