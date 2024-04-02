Jordanian Armed Forces Joins Other Countries In Dropping Aid In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Tuesday carried out 9 airdrops of humanitarian and food aid across Gaza with the participation of four countries.The Jordan Armed Forecs sent two planes, Egypt sent one, the UAE sent one, the UK sent one and the USA sent four planes.The Armed Forces confirmed that they are continuing to send humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge to be delivered via aid planes from Marka Airport towards Al-Arish International Airport or through airdrops on the embattled enslave or ground aid convoys.The Jordanian Armed Forces has conducted 68 and joined other countries in delivering 133 airdrops since the start of the Gaza war.