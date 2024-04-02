IPL 2024: K.L. Rahul At Home As RCB Win Toss, Elect To Field Against LSG

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

RCB made one change in the Playing XI from their previous match with Reece Topley coming in place of fellow English bowler Alzarri Joseph. Calling the Chinnaswamy pitch "patchy", RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said his team needs to tighten things up.

With skipper K.L Rahul playing in his home state Karnataka, Lucknow Super Giants too made one change in their playing XI, bringing in Yash Thakur for Mohsin Khan.

LSG are currently placed sixth in the points table with one win and one defeat in two matches. RCB, on the other hand, are second from the bottom with two points from three matches.

Overall, the two teams have played each other four times in IPL with RCB winning three of them while LSG have won one game.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Impact subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Haq. Impact subs: M. Siddharth, Alzarri Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Naveen