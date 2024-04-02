Tension Soars In 'Vanshaj' As DJ Searches For Mysterious Girl; Yukti Reveals True Identity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of the show 'Vanshaj', tensions escalate as DJ (Mahir Pandhi) intensifies his search for the mysterious girl with brown eyes.

He expresses his concern to his mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth) but she's distracted by the romantic moments between her daughter Miraya (Gitanjali Mangal) and the security guard Nikhil (Aryan Arora) whom DJ has appointed.

During the preparations for DJ and Koel's sagan ceremony, Bhoomi (Gurpreet Kohli) and Yukti (Anjali Tatrari) exchange secretive looks, hinting at a plan unfolding.

Amidst the chaos, an unknown figure lurks in the shadows, adding to the intrigue. Yukti's determination to stop DJ and Koel's marriage grows stronger, leading her to uncover Roohi's (Sheena Bajaj) secret attempt to flee with her baby.

In an unexpected turn of events, Yukti reveals her true identity to Roohi, forging a powerful alliance.

Talking about the sequence, Anjali said: "DJ's continued efforts to unveil Yukti's true identity and her desire to fulfil her mother's wish create numerous obstacles for her. Despite facing challenges, her strong determination has consistently enabled her to overcome DJ's schemes."

"Contemplating the revelation of her true self as Yuvika to Roohi, Yukti sees an opportunity to form a powerful alliance against DJ. With both Roohi and Yukti sharing a common goal of defeating DJ, viewers can expect dramatic twists and turns," she added.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB at 7 PM and 10 PM.