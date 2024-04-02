Varun Shares BTS Picture From Day 70 Of ‘Baby John’ Shoot: One Of The Hardest Shoots I've Been On

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Baby John', has shared that the shooting schedule of the film is one of the hardest shoots that he has been a part of.

However, the actor is enjoying every bit of it. On Tuesday, as the film entered its 70th day of shoot, Varun took to his Instagram and shared BTS pictures from the shoot of the film. The actor said that he continuously shot for the film till dawn.

In the 1st picture, he can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with 'Baby John' written on it as his back faces the camera. The other picture shows him keeping his hand on his chest under the text 'Baby VD'.

He wrote in the caption,“#BABYJOHN -day 70 Filming relentlessly till the sun didn't rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots I've been on #grind”.

'Baby John' is an action drama, and is a remake of the Tamil film 'Theri' which was directed by Atlee of 'Jawan' fame.

Co-produced by Atlee, 'Baby John' is written and directed by Kalees. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, Sanya Malhotra (special appearance), Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha.