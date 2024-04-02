Tejasswi Prakash Stuns In All-Black Outfit; Fans Call Her 'Mystic Beauty'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday dropped scintillating pictures in a black outfit, leaving fans in awe of her 'mystical' beauty.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Naagin 6' actress, who has 7.4 million followers, Tejasswi shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see her wearing an all-black outfit -- a half-sleeves crop top with closed neckline, and a matching skirt.
She rounded off the look with matching heels and silver necklace.
For the makeup, she went all glam-- glossy pink lips, thick eyebrows, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her hair is tied in a bun.
The post is captioned as: "Can you please take my picture with the mirror?"
Actress Smriti Kalra commented: "Classy."
One user commented: "The flawless beauty... what fantastic clicks."
Another user said: "mystic beauty."
One fan said: "so elegant."
Meanwhile, the actress is known for her work in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2', 'Karn Sangini', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'.
