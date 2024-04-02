Kanye West Lives Up To His Reputation; Shuts Down Instagram Account

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Kanye West, who is known for her rants on social media, often has a turbulent relationship with social media. The rapper, who is controversy's favourite child, and has received a lot of flak over anti-Semitic posts, seemingly shut down his Instagram account.

This comes just a month after ranting about legally changing his name. The social media account for the rapper, now legally known as Ye, is no longer visible for the 20 million followers his page had accrued, reports co'.

Instead, a search for his personal page returns a message reading: "Sorry, this page isn't available”.

"My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be." In the caption, he added: "Name being changed to Ye on insta shortly.”

As per co', in a follow-up post, Ye shared a message he received from Justin. It read: "Instagram has approved. They just got into the office and called immediately. Waiting on info they need to make it happen today.”

However, it now appears he has left the platform and fans have been quick to speculate on what exactly has happened. A thread on Reddit sees a number of users adamant he has simply blocked everyone, while others make more of a joke about the possibility.

One user mocked: "I think he has blocked everyone from r/kanye”.

Others believe his page has been temporarily taken down due to his content. Ye regularly posts controversial uploads before deleting them to keep minimal shares on his page.