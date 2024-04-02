Bruce Springsteen Signs Kid's Skipping School Note At California Gig

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 2 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, who is known as The Boss, recently performed at the Chase Center as part of his world tour with his E Street Band in San Francisco.

When he saw a sign that read,“Skipping school, sign my note?”, the 'Born to Run' hitmaker signed a young fan's note to say they were "skipping school". He obliged so the youngster could miss school, reports 'Female First UK'.

Meanwhile, the 'Dancing in the Dark' hitmaker was recently unveiled as the first international artiste set to be inducted as a fellow of Britain's Ivors Academy.

Springsteen is set to make history by following Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading and Sting by getting the honour.

Springsteen said:“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

As per 'Female First UK', the rock legend will become an Academy Fellow, the highest honour the organisation bestows. Recognised as a pinnacle of creative musical achievement since they were first presented in 1956, winning an Ivor holds a special place in music as they are judged by award-winning songwriters and composers from The Ivors Academy.

To commemorate him being named an Academy Fellow, a limited-edition vinyl of 'The Best of Bruce Springsteen' in a 'Jersey Devil Red' shade can be purchased online. This year's Ivors nominees will be announced on April 23.

Springsteen has sold more than 140 million records worldwide, with his countless accolades including 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony Award. Springsteen has also been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as well as being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian award.