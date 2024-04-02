Project To Develop Jordan's Public School Teachers Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - Ministry of Education, in cooperation with Queen Rania Academy for Teacher Training, on Tuesday launched a project to develop Jordan's public school teachers, with support from the Canadian government.During the first meeting to launch the project, in presence of the Academy's CEO, Dr. Osama Obeidat, and Director of Cooperation in Canadian Ministry of International Affairs, Simon Snoxell, Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, affirmed the ministry's endeavor to enhance joint cooperation and partnership with all parties that support teacher professional development and build their capabilities.Mahafzeh also noted the project aims to improve program-based learning outcomes that enhance excellence in teaching in Jordan's public schools, expressing thanks to the Canadian government for its support and assistance to the ministry's currently implemented development programs.For his part, Obeidat expressed thanks for the ministry's "great" efforts in implementing this project, hailing Canadian government for its support of the Kingdom's educational sector.Snoxell praised the existing cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the educational fields.