Britain Calls On Israel To Investigate Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers

London, April 2 (Petra) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Tuesday called on Israel to carry out an urgent investigation into an Israeli air strike that killed seven workers of the food aid group World Central Kitchen.Sunak said he was "shocked and saddened" by the killing of aid workers who were doing their job to alleviate the suffering of many in Gaza. He saidIsrael must urgently investigate the incident as many questions needed to be answered.For his part, British Foreign and Development Secretary David Cameron said on the (X) platform that there were reports that more than one British citizen was killed in the air strike.He said the workers were distributing life-saving aid to those who desperately needed it, calling for protecting humanitarian relief workers and enabling them to do their job and urging Israel to conduct an immediate investigation.