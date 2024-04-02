Ajarmeh Reiterates Jordan's 'Firm' Stance To Defend Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr.2 (Petra) - Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, Firas Ajarmeh, affirmed Jordan's "firm and unwavering" position towards the Palestinian issue, referring to His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts in all international and regional forums to stop Israeli war on Gaza, and maintain delivery of relief and medical aid to the strip.Ajarmeh's remarks came during the committee's meeting Tuesday with Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA), Rafiq Kherfan, and a number of heads of service committees in the Kingdom's refugee camps.Ajarmeh also warned against attempts to manipulate and cast doubt on Jordan's "unequivocal" stance towards the Palestinian cause.For their part, Kherfan and heads of the camp committees praised Jordan's "advanced" position, adding that Jordan, under the King's leadership, has been continuing efforts round the clock to stop this war and deliver food and medical aid to Gaza, since beginning of the brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza people.The officials decried practices by a "small, outlawed group," who does not represent the honorable people in the refugee camps, urging unity to prevent Jordan's haters from diverting peaceful marches from their noble path and goal, which are originally held to support Gaza people and stop brutal war.