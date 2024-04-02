FM: Killing Of WCK Workers Is A War Crime

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, stated that the killing of workers from the World Central Kitchen organization in the Gaza Strip is among the numerous war crimes resulting in thousands of casualties, including over 174 aid workers.
Safadi emphasized on the X platform that such crimes persist due to the world's failure to take decisive action in upholding the law and humanity.
