Dead Sea Ultra Marathon To Kick Off On April 26

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - Run Jordan has announced the commencement of this year's Dead Sea Ultra Marathon, marking its 28th edition, set to take place on the 26th of this month.Under the theme "Run in the Lowest Place in the World," the event, endorsed by His Royal Highness Prince Firas bin Raad, Chairman of the Organization's Board of Directors, is organized in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality, and supported by the Potash Company along with several other sponsors.The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon holds significance both locally and internationally, aligning with Run Jordan's commitment to promoting physical activity and a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, it plays a pivotal role in tourism by drawing sports enthusiasts and religious tourists due to its unique location in the Dead Sea region.Prince Firas commended the relentless efforts of Run Jordan in engaging diverse segments of society and advocating for a healthier and more active lifestyle.He emphasized the importance of the organization's international marathons in elevating Jordan's status in global sporting events and boosting its athletic and touristic appeal.Amman Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, lauded the association's endeavors in community development, member support, and charitable initiatives, pledging continued collaboration between the Municipality and the Association for further societal progress.Lina Kurd, Run Jordan's Director General, expressed gratitude to the Amman Municipality for its unwavering support in ensuring the success of the marathons, along with the companies sponsoring the events, particularly the Potash Company and the official water sponsor, Masafi Company. Other supporters include Zain Telecommunications Company and the Tourism Promotion Authority.The Dead Sea Ultra Marathon features three main categories and a children's race. Registration is open on the organization's website, runjordan, and at its office in the Shmeisani area.The Ultra Marathon will kick off from Amman's tourist beach in the Dead Sea, offering a 50 km ultramarathon race (individual/relay), a 21 km half marathon, and a race for people with special needs, including blind individuals and those in wheelchairs.Additionally, there will be a 10 km race and a 10 km race for blind individuals and wheelchair users. A children's race is scheduled for the following day at the Hussein Parks.