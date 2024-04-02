71 Killed, 102 Injured In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out seven massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, leaving 71 people dead and injuring 102, according to Palestinian sources.The latest casualties raised to 32,916 the death toll since Israel launched its war on October 7, and the total number of injuries climbed to 75,494, many of the victims were children and women, they said.It said thousands remained buried under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes or on roads out of reach of civil defense teams.