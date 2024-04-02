Kuwait Hlt. Min. Inspects Medical Preparation Head Of Election Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi checked on the medical preparations at polling station headquarters for the 2024 National Assembly elections.

The ministry said in a press statement on Tuesday that Minister Al-Awadhi was briefed on the necessary preparations for the medical clinics in all electoral committees to keep pace with the elections scheduled on Thursday.

Undersecretary of the Ministry Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Assistant Undersecretary for Health Care Affairs Dr. Nadia Al-Jumaa accompanied the Minister.

The Minister was given a detailed explanation about the medical preparations of the operations room equipped with all means of communication to follow up on any development during voting. (end)

