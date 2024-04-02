Easemytrip Partners With Rajasthan Royals As Official Travel And Experience Partner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 02, 2024: EaseMyTrip, India\'s leading travel tech platform, has been selected as the Official Travel and Experience Partner with Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals for the ongoing 2024 season.



The association enables the Royals to travel seamlessly across the country for their away matches, with EaseMyTrip providing assistance given their expertise in travel bookings, hospitality services and other travel requirements. As part of the tie-up, the Royals will be seen endorsing the value-add being brought to the franchise through EaseMyTrip\'s hassle-free travel bookings services. The partnership will come to life in the form of engaging and entertaining pieces of digital content - something that the Royals are renowned for.



Sharing his thoughts on being the Official Travel and Experience Partner, Mr Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, \"We are proud to announce our official partnership with Rajasthan Royals. This collaboration not only enhances the Royals\' travel experience but also reinforces our commitment a strong supporter of sports across various domains. With our seamless travel solutions, we\'re dedicated to ensuring the Royals\' away matches are stress-free, allowing them to focus on their game. Looking forward to crafting unforgettable travel experiences at the intersection of sport and adventure.\"



Commenting on the Official Partnership, Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, \"We are pleased to partner with EaseMyTrip, a brand known for its top-class travel solutions and customer satisfaction. Through this association, we are looking forward to creating some unique travel experiences which sit at the intersection of sport and travel.\"



Rajasthan Royals have started the 2024 season on a positive note, with three wins in three matches, and are today traveling back to Jaipur with EaseMyTrip\'s assistance to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their #PinkPromise match on 6th April at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.





About EaseMyTrip



EaseMyTrip (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) is India\'s one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. Furthermore, growing at a CAGR of 59% during FY20-23 in profits, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers \'End to End\' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services. EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fees during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 2+ million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA and New Zealand.





About Rajasthan Royals



Rajasthan Royals were the champions of the inaugural 2008 season and are one of the 10 teams competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise completed a major shareholding restructure in 2021, with Emerging Media having the majority ownership of the franchise with support from new co-investor RedBird Capital Partners.

