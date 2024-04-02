Ukraine Blows Up Power Plant In Sevastopol - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense attacked a power plant in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea, overnight Tuesday, April 2.
This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the intelligence community with knowledge of the operation.
"A powerful explosion put the power plant out of operation," the source said. Read also:
HUR attacks Shahed
drone factory in Tatarstan - source
It should be recalled that Crimean Telegram channels reported explosions in Sevastopol, which led to a blackout in one of the city districts.
As reported earlier, a source in the security forces told Ukrinform an overnight drone strike targeting an oil refinery in Tatarstan was a joint operation run by the Security Service and military intelligence.
