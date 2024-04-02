Ukraine Blows Up Power Plant In Sevastopol - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense attacked a power plant in Sevastopol, temporarily occupied Crimea, overnight Tuesday, April 2.

This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the intelligence community with knowledge of the operation.

"A powerful explosion put the power plant out of operation," the source said.

It should be recalled that Crimean Telegram channels reported explosions in Sevastopol, which led to a blackout in one of the city districts.

As reported earlier, a source in the security forces told Ukrinform an overnight drone strike targeting an oil refinery in Tatarstan was a joint operation run by the Security Service and military intelligence.