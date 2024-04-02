Ukraine's Government Dismisses Dzhaparova As First Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Tuesday dismissed Emine Dzhaparova from the post of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Melnychuk added that the government had appointed Oleh Osian as first deputy head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

In addition, Andrii Kreitor was appointed deputy head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Dzhaparova had worked as Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister since June 10, 2020.

On July 14, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Dzhaparova as head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO.