Azerbaijan, Bosnia And Herzegovina Discuss Development Of Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyevhas met with the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina, ŽeljkaCvijanović, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, oneof the two entities of the country, Radovan Višković, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the excellent politicalrelations between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and exploringthe potential for further cooperation between the twocountries.

Additionally, a representative from the Azerbaijani companyAZVİRT was present during the meeting.