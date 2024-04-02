New DG Appointed To Bribery Or Corruption Commission

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A new Director General has been appointed to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the appointment in accordance with the provisions of the new anti-corruption Act.

Accordingly, the President appointed W. K. D. Wijerathne as the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption. (Colombo Gazette)