Celebrate This Eid With Unforgettable Family Fun At Emirates Park Zoo And Resort!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi – April 01, 2024: Prepare for an extraordinary Eid celebration at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, renowned for its wildlife wonders. Get up close and personal with amazing animals like gigantic giraffes and majestic elephants, and enjoy mesmerizing presentations by sea lions, elephants, birds, and more. Immerse yourself in a thrilling feeding adventure with koi fish, ducks, giraffes, elephants, and others. Kids can ride ponies, camels, and horses and learn new skills and information during the educational sessions. Also, enjoy African drummers, animal interactive sessions, animal talks, bee activities, zip lines, and much more. Your wild adventure awaits!

From exhilarating performances to engaging encounters, there's something for everyone to revel in during this special occasion. Visitors can also indulge in fascinating free events planned for the Eid Break, such as the breathtaking Tanoura Dance, Hula hooping, balloon bending, circus workshops, magic shows, and much more.

Keep an eye out for an exciting announcement coming soon on Emirates Park Zoo and Resort's social media handles. Mark your calendars and join the festivities as the spirit of Eid comes alive at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort.'