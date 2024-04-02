Acute Sinusitis Market To Reach USD 3,521.81 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Acute Sinusitis, also referred as rhinosinusitis, is a short-term inflammation of the membranes that lines around the nose and sinuses. This medical condition hampers the ability of draining mucus from the nose and sinuses. Surging prevalence and growing number of patient suffering from acute sinusitis across the globe drives the growth of the market. Moreover, inclining usage of over the counter medications such as decongestants, nasal sprays and nasal corticosteroids are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period 2019–2026, Sinusitis is considered to be acute if it lasts longer than 4-30 days and sub-acute if continues from 4–12 weeks. Besides, it is not common to develop sinuses. The condition can be prevented by maintaining healthy eating habits, hygiene, and by avoiding cigarette smoke.

Market Segmentation

The global acute sinusitis market is segmented by treatment, end-user, and region.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into diagnosis and medication. Diagnosis is further segmented into imaging test, allergy test, nasal endoscopy, and laboratory test. Imaging is further segregated into computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. Medication is segmented into saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids, decongestant, antibiotics, OTC pain relievers, allergy shots and others. The medication segment is expected to hold major market share as sinus treatment takes a long time as compared to one-time diagnosis. In addition, huge population suffering from acute sinusitis is projected to support the growth of the medication segment during the forecast period 2019–2026.

By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ENTC specialist, research institutes, and others. Hospital & clinics is holding the major market share because of frequent visits, and emergency departments. Nevertheless, ENTC specialist is the fastest growing segment and is expected to flourish in the coming years following increasing awareness, changing preferences, and rising shift towards specialists.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Acute Sinusitis Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Regional Analysis

The global acute sinusitis market regionally is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the Middles East & Africa.

In Europe, several governments are investing heavily in the R&D activities and technological advancements for healthcare diagnostic. In January 2019, San Francisco developed ClearUP device for treating sinus pain. Commonly, it is used to deliver electric current to the nose by sliding the device along the outside of the nasal passages during the therapy.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market following the increasing prevalence of acute sinusitis population in the region. As per the WHO, in India, high prevalence of asthma, COPD diseases is boosting the market growth in the region. Besides, increasing awareness among people about acute sinusitis, huge developments in the pharmaceutical industry, expanding infrastructure of healthcare institutes such as hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and availability of trained professionals majorly in India, China and Japan contributes to the growth of the APAC.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market are Sanofi(France), Bristol-Myers Squibb(U.S.), Reddy's Laboratory(India), Eli Lilly and Company(U.S.), Abbott(U.S.), Bayer AG(Germany), Novartis AG(Switzerland), AstraZeneca Plc.(U.K.), and Merck & Co, Inc.(U.S.)

The global acute sinusitis market has huge presence of local and international players and the competition is increasing in terms of product uniqueness, competitive pricing, online and off-line servicing, and upgrading technology and imaging software. It is expected that the competitive environment of the market is likely to heat up due to the existence of several global and local manufacturers and imaging solution providers.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary compounded drug formulations, acquired substantially all of the assets and trade names of Thousand Oaks Holding Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries Topical Apothecary Group, LLC, Aerosol Science Laboratories, Inc., SinuTopic, Inc. and Mycotoxins, LLC. These three were the largest providers of compounded sinus medication in the U.S.

Sanofi-Aventis in December 2015 announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Joint Advisory Committee had not only recognized the positive benefit-risk profile but also recommended continued marketing of Ketek(R) (telithromycin) in acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis (AECB) and acute bacterial sinusitis (ABS).

Acute Sinusitis Market Segmentation

By Treatment



Diagnosis



Nasal Endoscopy

Imaging Test



Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging





Laboratory Test

Allergy Testing





Medication



Saline Nasal Spray

Nasal Corticosteroids

Decongestant

OTC Pain Relievers

Antibiotics

Allergy Shots

Others







By End-User



Hospitals & Clinics

ENTC Specialists

Research Institute

Others



Regions covered

America

o

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



o

South America

Europe

o

Western Europe



Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe



o

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o

China

o

India

o

Japan

o

South Korea

o

Australia

o

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o

The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Rest of the Middle East



o

Africa



" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Privacy Policy

MENAFN02042024004597010339ID1108048726