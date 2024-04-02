School shooting in Finland results in death of 1 student

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck near Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday as a school shooting claimed the life of one pupil and left two others injured. Police confirmed the fatality during a press conference held in the early afternoon, shedding light on the grim details of the incident.



Following the shooting, authorities swiftly detained a suspect near the school premises. The perpetrator, also a 12-year-old pupil of Viertola school, was apprehended within an hour of the tragic event. The police disclosed that the suspect was found in possession of a handgun at the time of arrest, emphasizing the swift and peaceful nature of the detention.



The Viertola school, attended by the victims and the suspect, is located in the city of Vantaa and accommodates approximately 800 pupils with a dedicated staff of 90 individuals. The school community, along with local authorities, is grappling with the aftermath of this heartbreaking incident.



Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, along with other government officials, expressed profound shock and sorrow over the tragic loss of life and the injuries inflicted. As the community mourns the loss of a young life and grapples with the repercussions of this senseless act of violence, there is an urgent call for support, healing, and efforts to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

