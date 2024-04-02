NSE achieves breakthrough in facilitating capital repatriation from Kenya

(MENAFN) The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) announced on Tuesday a significant milestone in facilitating institutional investors to repatriate capital from Kenya, addressing reported delays in the process. This improvement has led to the NSE's reclassification from "restricted" to "pass" by the Financial Times and Stock Exchange (FTSE) Russell Index Governance Board, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and investor confidence.



David Wainaina, the acting chief executive of the NSE, expressed satisfaction with the reclassification, highlighting its significance in recognizing the ongoing enhancements in Kenya's equity market. He emphasized the growing confidence international institutional investors are demonstrating in the market, reflecting positively on Kenya's investment landscape.



The FTSE Russell's equity indexes are widely relied upon by investors globally for informed decision-making regarding asset allocation, portfolio construction, and risk analysis. The NSE's improved classification underscores its importance as a key player in the global investment arena, signaling favorable conditions for investment in Kenya.



Over the past year, the NSE has faced challenges, with foreign investors exiting the market, leading to a decline in market capitalization. From a high of 15.1 billion U.S. dollars at the end of 2022, market capitalization has decreased to 13.6 billion dollars. Foreign investors, who traditionally contribute significantly to trading activities, have played a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics, often accounting for over 60 percent of trading volumes at the NSE.



Despite these challenges, the NSE's successful reclassification underscores its resilience and commitment to enhancing the investment environment in Kenya. This achievement is expected to stimulate renewed investor interest and confidence in the market, paving the way for sustained growth and development in Kenya's equity market landscape.

