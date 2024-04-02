Renewable energy capacity soars to new heights in 2023

(MENAFN) The latest data from the International Renewable Energy Agency's Renewable Capacity Statistics 2024 report indicates a remarkable surge in the capacity of renewable energy projects, reaching 3,869 gigawatts last year. This figure represents a substantial 52 percent increase over the course of the past five years, highlighting a significant global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. The rise in renewable capacity underscores a growing global trend as nations increasingly prioritize the adoption of clean energy alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, driven by concerns over environmental sustainability.



In particular, the share of renewable energy in electricity capacity soared to 43.2 percent last year, marking an impressive 8.6 percent increase compared to 2019. Notably, solar power plants witnessed the most substantial growth among renewable energy sources during the period from 2019 to 2023. Installed solar capacity surged by an astounding 138.5 percent, reaching 1,419 gigawatts, while wind power plants recorded a 63.5 percent increase, totaling 1,017 gigawatts of installed power globally.



Biomass power plants also experienced significant growth, with their capacity expanding by 20 percent between 2019 and 2023 to reach 150 gigawatts. Geothermal power plants saw a notable increase as well, reaching 15 gigawatts last year, reflecting a 7.1 percent rise from 2019 levels. Meanwhile, hydroelectric power plants witnessed a 6.4 percent increase in capacity over the same five-year period, reaching 1,268 gigawatts.



However, marine energy projects, which encompass electricity generation from waves, tidal events, and sea winds, exhibited the smallest change in installed capacity, with a marginal growth rate of 0.2 percent. Despite this minimal growth, marine energy projects remain significant, with 527 megawatts of installed capacity, half of which are located in Asia and 45 percent in Europe. These statistics underscore the diverse landscape of renewable energy sources and their increasing importance in meeting global energy demands while mitigating environmental impacts.

