Turkey's BIST 100 index opens higher on Tuesday’s session

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s primary stock index, the benchmark BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,186.00 points, reflecting a 0.31 percent increase, or an uptick of 28.46 points, compared to its previous close. This opening surge indicated a positive start for the day's trading activities on Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s main stock exchange.



The previous day, on Monday, the BIST 100 index concluded at 9,157.54 points, registering a modest rise of 0.17 percent. Throughout the trading session, the total trading volume reached 108 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD3.32 billion. The market's performance on Monday demonstrated stability, with investors cautiously navigating market dynamics amidst prevailing economic conditions.



In the foreign exchange market, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Turkish lira stood at 32.1440, as of 9:57 a.m. local time (0657GMT). Similarly, the euro exhibited a trading rate of 34.5657 against the Turkish lira, while the British pound was valued at 40.3072 liras. These currency exchange rates provide insight into the ongoing dynamics of the Turkey’s economy and its interactions with global financial markets.



Commodities also played a role in shaping market sentiment, with Brent crude oil priced at approximately USD88.02 per barrel. Additionally, the price of gold per ounce was reported at USD2,275.45. These figures highlight the intricate interplay between global economic factors and Turkey’s financial landscape, influencing investor behavior and market trends.

