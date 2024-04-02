Iran’s annual foreign trade surpasses USD153M

(MENAFN) According to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's foreign trade, encompassing oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.17.8 billion in the last Iranian calendar year 1402, ending on March 19. This figure indicates a 2.6 percent increase compared to the previous year, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Rezvanifar detailed that Iran's non-oil exports, excluding electricity, crude oil, and technical engineering services, amounted to 136.4 million tons valued at USD49.33 billion. This reflects a notable increase of 9.82 percent in tonnage but a decline of 8.87 percent in value.



Iran's exports comprised USD35.87 billion of crude oil, USD370 million of electricity, and USD1.293 billion of technical engineering services during the mentioned period.



Furthermore, petrochemical products accounted for 48.8 million tons of exports, valued at USD19.4 billion. However, this represented a decrease of 11.32 percent in weight and 28.59 percent in value compared to the previous year.



Among Iran's top exported items were liquefied natural gas valued at USD3.9 billion, liquefied propane at USD3.62 billion, and bitumen-oil at USD2.19 billion.



China emerged as Iran's leading export destination during this period, importing goods worth USD13.915 billion from the Islamic Republic. It was followed by Iraq with USD9.215 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over USD6.611 billion, Turkey with USD4.16 billion, and India with USD2.17 billion.

