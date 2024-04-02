Iran's steel output surges by 5.8 percent on yearly basis

(MENAFN) In the previous Iranian calendar year 1402, steel production in Iran witnessed a notable increase of 5.8 percent compared to the preceding year, as reported by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). The latest data from ISPA indicates that the country's steel production reached 29.334 million tons during this period. Of this total, 18,452,000 tons comprised billet and bloom, marking a 9.2 percent increase, while 10,882,000 tons were slabs, showing a modest 0.7 percent increase.



Moreover, the production of sponge iron in Iran also experienced growth, rising by 8.5 percent compared to the preceding year, as per ISPA data. This uptrend in steel production contributed to Iran's enhanced global ranking, with the country emerging as the ninth-largest steel producer in January 2024, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).



During the first month of 2024, Iranian steel mills produced a total of 2.6 million tons of steel, reflecting a significant 39.3 percent increase compared to the same month in 2023, as reported by WSA. This growth was particularly noteworthy considering the global context, with 71 steel-producing countries collectively experiencing a 1.6 percent decline in steel production during January 2024.



Iran's steel production growth outpaced that of other leading steel-producing nations, positioning the country as the top performer in terms of production growth among the world's major steel producers during this period. Notably, Iran secured the ninth position in global steel production, following countries like China, India, Japan, the US, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, and Germany, according to the World Steel Association's data.

