9 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Bombardment Of Khan Yunis And Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Nine Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured in Israeli strikes on central Khan Yunis and east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to sources, four Palestinians were martyred after they were targeted by the Israeli occupation army near Sheikh Nasser roundabout in central Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, an Israeli air raid targeted a land near tents of displaced people west of Khan Yunis city. Sources reported that five Palestinians were martyred in similar attack east of Rafah.

The Israeli occupation forces have committed six massacres against civilians in the past 24 hours, leaving 63 martyrs and 94 injured.

According to medical sources, the toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has surged to 32,845 martyrs and 75,392 injured, while thousands remain missing under the rubbles.