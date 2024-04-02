Palestinian President, US Secretary Of State Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed via a phone call on Monday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest developments regarding Palestine and updates on the ongoing efforts to stop the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestinian people.

President Abbas emphasized the need to immediately halt the ongoing Israeli aggression, especially in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of expediting the entry of medical and food supplies and supplying water, electricity and fuel to the whole Strip.

He reiterated that the Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine and that the occupation authorities' plans intended to separate the Strip and appropriate a part of its territory will not be accepted.

On his part, the US Secretary of State said that the US would exert pressure to ensure the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip and allow the entry of aid into the Strip.

He also affirmed that the US would continue to work to find a political solution conducive to the establishment of the Palestinian state in cooperation with Palestinian and Arab parties.