Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On Consulate In Damascus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar voiced strong condemnation of the attack that targeted the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leaving deaths and injuries; and considered it a blatant violation of international agreements and charters, and diplomatic norms that criminalize attacks on diplomatic missions headquarters.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's total rejection of targeting of diplomatic and consular missions, and the necessity of providing protection for their employees under the rules of international law; and renewed the State's firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.