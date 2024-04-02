Gaza Death Toll Rises To 32,845 Wounded 75,392

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Monday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 32,845 martyrs and 75,392 wounded, while thousands are still missing under the rubble and on the roads as occupation forces prevent ambulance teams from reaching them.

In a statement, the ministry said that occupation forces committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 63 martyrs and 94 wounded.

Photo shows crying Palestinian women as they inspect the damage around Al-Shifa hospital on April 1, 2024. (AFP)

The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 178th day, on land, air, and sea, destroying infrastructure and resulting in an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy, as hundreds of thousands of residents of the Strip live in extremely difficult conditions in light of the lack of water and electricity as the occupation authorities prevent humanitarian aid from reaching them.

Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital devastated in two-week raid

Read Also