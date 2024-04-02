Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meets Japan's Special Representative For Middle East Peace

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, met Monday with Special Representative of Japan's government and Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace, HE Uemura Tsukasa, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, the latest developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the seriousness of the humanitarian situation there.

The two parties also discussed the importance of accelerating and ensuring the continuity of aid entry into the Gaza Strip and coordinating international efforts to support mediation efforts. Additionally, they discussed regional security developments in the Middle East.

Ambassador of Japan to Qatar, HE Satoshi Maeda, attended the meeting.