               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Holds Phone Call With Senegalese President-Elect


4/2/2024 8:30:04 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held on Monday a telephone conversation with HE Bassirou Diomaye Faye during which HH the Amir congratulated him on winning the presidential elections in the Republic of Senegal, wishing him success and the Senegalese people prosperity and welfare.

MENAFN02042024000063011010ID1108048566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search