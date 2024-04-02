Amir Holds Phone Call With Senegalese President-Elect

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held on Monday a telephone conversation with HE Bassirou Diomaye Faye during which HH the Amir congratulated him on winning the presidential elections in the Republic of Senegal, wishing him success and the Senegalese people prosperity and welfare.

