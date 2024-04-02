Moi Video Sheds Light On Inmate's Regret Over Drug Dealing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In a video released by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar, a current inmate from the Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions shares his stark regrets and the harrowing consequences of drug abuse.

Titled "Every step on the path to drugs is a step to death or prison," the video aims to illuminate the dark realities associated with drug dealing and addiction.

“My life is gone. I lost everything,” the inmate reflects.

The video also captures the depth of his remorse,“You don't expect how much I regret,” he adds, providing a raw glimpse into the aftermath of drug involvement.

The inmate further details the severe implications of drug dealings, such as torment, abuse, addiction, and societal alienation.“The community will not accept you,” he warns, painting a grim picture of isolation and despair faced by those entangled in drug abuse.

Highlighting the inevitable outcomes, he cautions, "There are only two ways to deal with drugs, but there is no third. Either prison or death.”

His message is clear: the risks involved in drug dealings far outweigh any perceived benefits.“It is not worthy,” he asserts, describing prison as a "dark tunnel" and underscoring the high cost of drug abuse.

This video is part of the Ministry's broader awareness campaign against drug dealings, aiming to educate the public on the devastating impact of drugs on individuals and their communities.