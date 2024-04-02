Culture Ministry Marks World Theatre Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture celebrated on Sunday evening the World Theatre Day, which falls on the 27th of March every year.

In honour of this occasion, a Ramadan gathering was organised by the Theater Affairs Center, bringing together Qatari playwrights from different generations. Additionally, a seminar was held at the Social and Cultural Center for Blind to discuss the issue of theater for people with disabilities.

During the Ramadan gathering held at the Diplomatic Club, young artist Mohammed Al Mulla delivered a speech on World Theatre Day, written by Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse, titled“Art is Peace”.

Several playwrights, on the sidelines of the World Theatre Day celebration, emphasized the need to uplift Qatari theater, regain its shine, and revive its illustrious history.

Abdelrahim Al Sadiqi, Director of the Theater Affairs Center, said that the center is keen on annually celebrating this occasion, a longstanding tradition that brings together Qatari playwrights who were the first to celebrate this event in the Gulf region in 1980. He noted the cohesion over the past years between the World Theatre Day celebration and the Doha Theatre Festival. However, this year, the festival will be held in May after the conclusion of the Doha Book Fair.

He added that the gathering of playwrights on this occasion, although lacking a theatrical performance this year due to Ramadan, is an opportunity to exchange ideas and bring together different generations to study what contributes to the advancement of Qatari theater, a priority for the Ministry of Culture.

Speaking to QNA, theater critic Dr. Hassan Rashid emphasized the early interest of Qatari theater in celebrating World Theatre Day. He stressed the need to revive the spirit of theatrical movement and exert more efforts that contribute to the progress and revival of theater in Qatar through the annual festival, theatrical season, workshops, and courses that polish the artistic talents of playwrights.

Similarly, renowned artist Ghazi Hussein told QNA that this celebration reflects the Qatari artist's passion for theater and realization of its importance. He emphasized that theater is the“father of arts” and plays an educational and enlightening role in society, stating his hope that these gatherings will later showcase substantial works on the Qatari theater stage.