Green Tent Wraps Up Ramadan Activities In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The programme of Flower Each Spring officially concluded the Green Tent activities during the month of Ramadan by holding a symposium that addressed the contributions made by the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in the Arab states, along with the charitable societies during the humanitarian crises.

The symposium highlighted the great accomplishments made by those charitable societies whose history abounds with giving and dedication to helping people in the Gaza Strip. The event conducted a comparative study between the Arab charitable societies and their Western counterparts.

In the closing statement, head of the“Flower Each Spring” programme Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajri emphasised that humanitarian and relief organisations play incredible roles in conflict, war, and disaster-stricken regions, and it is imperative to understand the functions of those organizations.

He indicated that QRCS undertakes the responsibility of monitoring the enforcement of the international humanitarian law, receiving the complaints relevant to violations, and contributing to upgrading and disseminating the humanitarian law, in addition to protecting the victims of war and providing relief in times of disasters through the determined functions granted by Geneva conventions and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Dean of the College of Sharia and Law at Omdurman Islamic University Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al Sadiq identified international humanitarian law as a combination of international laws composed of conventional treaties and rules primarily intended to alleviate the war-induced tribulation in times of armed conflict through protecting noncombatant people who do not engage in combat operations.

For his part, Dr. Zaid Abdel Wahab Jaradat - a doctor from Jordan- focused on his personal experiences in helping the medical personnel in Gaza where he volunteered during the war currently raging in Gaza to provide support and back the medical practitioners in hospitals.

He added that Gaza is plagued with many challenges and convoluted situations, emphasizing that medical personnel are suffering there after they have come from Arab states as volunteers.

Representative of QRCS Dr. Mahjouba Daoudi talked about the internal efforts of QRCS which acts based on the fact that it is part of the Qatari community and primarily aims to promote and advance goodness, in addition to meeting the equal needs of citizens and residents by the massive expertise and resources it possesses, in addition to forging cooperation with the public and private institutions in pursuit of achieving the Qatar National Vision goals 2030.

Daoudi highlighted the relief efforts of QRCS in multiple countries of the world, including its response to humanitarian crises and disasters that broke out during 2023, with the QRCS Disaster Information Management Center being activated 14 times throughout the year, primarily the disasters and crises such as the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, the conflict in Sudan, Hurricane Daniel in Libya, the earthquake in Morocco, and the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Additionally, QRCS has launched numerous medical convoys to treat patients in a wide diversity of medical specializations in collaboration with a host of physicians and technicians from Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medicine.