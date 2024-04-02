Moci Recalls Porsche Carrera, Ford F 150 And Bronco, Lincoln Nautilus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Porsche Centre Doha Al Boraq Automobiles, Qatar's Porsche dealership, has announced the recall of Porsche Carrera, 2020-2025 models, as it is possible that the front and rear windows do not meet manufacturer specifications, therefore they are not bonded sufficiently to the body.

Moreover, in cooperation with Almana Motors Company, Qatar's Ford dealership, it has also announced the recall of Ford F 150 and Bronco, 2023 model, as in affected vehicles, the gateway module may lose internet connection, which may cause inoperative remote start and/or inoperative remote lock and unlock; and the recall of Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 model, as in affected vehicles, a defect in Accessory Protocol Interface Module might cause software reboot, freeze, and performance concerns while using the infotainment system.

The ministry said the recall campaign aims to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs. It said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry urges all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquires and suggestions through the following channels: Call Center: 16001, Email: [email protected].