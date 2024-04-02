Doha Municipality Intensifies Inspection Of Food Outlets Ahead Of Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Municipality has intensified inspection campaigns of food outlets ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

Ten work teams have been set up at the Health Control Section of the Municipal Control Department of the Municipality.

The teams will carry out inspection and awareness campaigns about food processing and supply companies, shopping complexes, and stores selling vegetables, fruits, sweets, and nuts.

The municipal inspectors will visit the targeted outlets in the morning and evening across the municipality work plan before and during Eid Al Fitr includes daily supervision of food and beverage kiosks at events, festivals, gardens, and public parks.

The inspections will be also carried out of tourist and entertainment places that attract the public, such as Souq Waqif, Doha Port, the Corniche, New Msheireb, the Cultural Village Katara, The Pearl-Qatar, and commercial complexes. Samples of food items will be taken for testing in the central laboratory to ensure that they are fit for consumption.