Iran-Turkey trade sees marginal increase in January-February period

(MENAFN) In the initial two months of 2024, trade between Iran and Turkey reached USD930 million, indicating a slight increase of one percent compared to the same period last year, according to recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT). In January-February 2023, the trade volume stood at USD919 million.



During the mentioned two months, Turkey's exports to Iran reached USD580 million, marking a significant 23 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, where exports amounted to USD469 million. However, Turkey's imports from Iran experienced a notable decline of 22 percent, dropping from USD450 million in January-February 2023 to USD350 million in the same period of 2024.



Overall, the total trade volume between Iran and Turkey in 2023 amounted to USD5.490 billion, reflecting a 14 percent decrease compared to the previous year. Despite this, Iran's exports to Turkey saw a notable increase of 19 percent in 2022, reaching USD3.35 billion, while Turkey's imports from Iran stood at USD2.82 billion in 2021.



Furthermore, Iran's imports from Turkey saw an 11 percent rise in the past year, reaching USD3.07 billion, compared to USD2.77 billion in 2021. The trade between the two countries registered a 15 percent increase in 2022 compared to the previous year, as per TURKSTAT data.

