Qatar, Uganda Ink Agreement In Labour Fields

Doha, Qatar: The Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Uganda have signed an agreement to enhance joint cooperation in the fields of labour and the organization of labour recruitment from the Republic of Uganda.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Qatar by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, and on behalf of Uganda by Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development H E Betty Amongi.

The agreement aims to enhance the strategy of the Ministry of Labour in attracting skilled and qualified labour, bolstering their presence in the local market, and improving the productivity of the private sector, as well as upgrading the work environment. Under the agreement, the two parties will facilitate the procedures for recruiting skilled labour from Uganda and supply the local market with the required competencies, qualifications, experiences, and specializations.

This also includes reviewing job opportunities available in Qatar, the skills and experiences required, and the extent to which they are available in Uganda to benefit from them.