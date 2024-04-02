Bosnian Community In Qatar Provides Iftar Meals To Over 1,100 Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During this sacred month of Ramadan, the Bosnian community in Qatar exemplified the spirit of compassion and community by organising an initiative to provide Iftar meals to over 1,100 workers in the Abū Nakhlah area.

This heartfelt endeavor was made possible through the generous contributions of Bosnian residents in Qatar and in collaboration with Wa'hab, a local company committed to minimising food wastage.

Additionally, the community distributed 40 Ramadan packages in the industrial area to the labour camp, ensuring that those in need could partake in the blessings of the holy month.

Rooted in the teachings of Islam, which emphasise the importance of charity and helping those less fortunate, this initiative not only provided essential sustenance but also served as a powerful demonstration of unity and care for the community.

Vahid Suljic, the project manager of the Bosnian community, emphasised the significance of volunteering and communal good, stating:“There are a million reasons why we should help one another. It's beyond amazing when people from all different walks of life come together for a noble cause.”

The Bosnian community takes great pride in its commitment to delivering the greater good to society, viewing Ramadan as a unique opportunity to demonstrate the importance of charitable work and its profound benefits to the community. Seid Halilcevic, a member of the Bosnian community, stressed the importance of involving our children in such activities to teach them the value of communal good and the belief in things larger than themselves, essential traits in today's world.

“Ramadan is a month of blessings. We want to share the blessings we have received with our brothers who are in need,” said Adin Omeragic, reflecting the community's deep-rooted values of compassion and sharing.

Senad highlighted the importance of serving not only during Ramadan but throughout the year.“If we all pitch in, we'd be able to help more deserving people.

Hopefully, we will remember those people in our prayers and do our best to assist them not only during Ramadan but all year.”

Through their actions, the Bosnian community in Qatar not only provided much-needed assistance but also embodied the true spirit of Ramadan, inspiring others to join in the effort to care for and uplift the community.